VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you were shocked and a little freaked out by how the sky looked in the Bay Area on Wednesday, you're not alone.

RELATED: Why does smoke turn the sky orange? Meteorologist explains science behind it

No, it wasn't a scene from "War of the Worlds" or any other post-apocalyptic film.

Smoke from the wildfires burning across California turned the skies a startling orange color, blocking out a significant amount of light from the sun.

Here are some of the eeriest videos of the orange skies that spread across the Bay Area:

VIDEO: Smoke blankets eerie, orange East Bay sky
Video shows what the air looked like in Oakland, Richmond, Walnut Creek and other parts of the Bay Area as California fires blew smoke over the area.



DRONE VIDEO: Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video
If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.



VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.



