San Francisco reaches 100 degrees, more than 10 Bay Area cities smash record-high temps

Numerous records today as temps soared past 100°F pic.twitter.com/r2Wb4oZ8bF — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 7, 2020

RED FLAG WARNING

Posted for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills & Santa Cruz Mountains for high fire danger due to offshore winds developing. The window for strongest winds looks to be between 3am-3pm Tuesday. We'll be with you every minute of the warning, watching the winds. pic.twitter.com/HGc3CcQ6J3 — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 6, 2020

While today was the hottest day over the 3 day weekend, tomorrow is still dangerously hot. Our heat wave will roll into a 3rd day for the Labor Day holiday. pic.twitter.com/utKj8ExmVT — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Records were smashed all across the Bay Area Sunday as a heat wave impacting millions of Californians intensified. More than 10 cities in the Bay Area set new records.San Francisco hit 100 degrees for the 1st time since 2017. Concord, Livermore, Gilroy, Napa and Santa Rosa had high temperatures between 110 and 112, all records for this date.As our heat wave continues for the Labor Day holiday Monday, our fire danger will be increasing. Gusty offshore winds are forecast to develop late Monday night into Tuesday.A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains as winds could gust over 45mph, especially Tuesday morning.These gusty winds will also bring very low humidity. Combine that with the hot temperatures from the heat wave, vegetation is ripe for new fires to start or current fires to spread.Winds are forecast to relax Wednesday morning.