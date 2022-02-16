Oakland fire inside high-rise tower injures several people, including firefighters, officials say

Update 1: The fire has been extinguished. Multiple patients have been treated, including responding #OFD personnel. More details to come. https://t.co/QdNejUkag0 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 16, 2022

Crews responding to a confirmed structure fire at 7th and Market street in an Oakland Housing Authority Building residential tower. Crews going into fire attack on the 6th and 7th floor. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 16, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a high-rise tower near interstate 880 and Interstate 980 in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.Officials say this is a Housing Authority Building residential tower.Within about 30 minutes of reporting the incident, the Oakland Fire Department said the fire was extinguished.Although the fire is out, there is still a large fire department response, and people are being asked to avoid the area of Market St. between 7th and 10th streets.Fire officials confirm four people were hurt and taken to local hospitals. Two of them are firefighters.Video shows several ambulances and fire engines at 7th and Market streets.It also shows two people climbing over their balcony and onto a fire engine ladder as smoke came out of the area near their apartment.