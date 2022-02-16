fire

Oakland fire inside high-rise tower injures several people, including firefighters, officials say

Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire inside building in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a high-rise tower near interstate 880 and Interstate 980 in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say this is a Housing Authority Building residential tower.

Within about 30 minutes of reporting the incident, the Oakland Fire Department said the fire was extinguished.

Although the fire is out, there is still a large fire department response, and people are being asked to avoid the area of Market St. between 7th and 10th streets.

Fire officials confirm four people were hurt and taken to local hospitals. Two of them are firefighters.

Video shows several ambulances and fire engines at 7th and Market streets.

It also shows two people climbing over their balcony and onto a fire engine ladder as smoke came out of the area near their apartment.



