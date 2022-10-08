Despite the fog, Blue Angels put on show of US military might, aerial acrobatics in SF

The Blue Angels take over the sky between the Golden Gate and Alcatraz for a show of U.S. military might and aerial acrobatics.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's become one of San Francisco most popular and loudest traditions: The Blue Angels air show, which headlines San Francisco Fleet Week.

"We lived on the other side of the bay, Moffet Field. And my dad, he loved to go to the Blue Angels. So we just keep going on," said Wendy Nesbit, who now lives in Fremont.

San Francisco Fleet Week was started in 1981 by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein. It's grown into the largest annual celebration of the United States Armed Forces in the country.

Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022

The air show may have become annual tradition for Nesbit's family, but she says this year, the fog made it hard to see and may have shortened the show.

"Today was supposed to be the nice day. That's why we came. It was cold and foggy. And I think they left out some things because of the fog," she said.

Fleet Week is expected to draw more than a million visitors to San Francisco and generate close to $10 million dollars in revenue for the city, as it emerges from the pandemic.

"These are the kinds of things you see on TV, and it's just great being out and seeing it in person," said Sayra Yepez, an Oakland resident who came out with her family.

This is Humberto Arevalo's second time attending Fleet Week. The weather was an issue for some, but that wasn't his biggest complaint.

SF FLEET WEEK 2022: Everything you need to know about Blue Angels, schedule and more

"The services of the city, not many bathrooms. Stuff like that. I think they need more police because (it was kind of crazy). But it's OK. it's San Francisco. We understand," said Arevalo, who is quick to point out that he and his friends still felt safe.

"I like the noise," said Scott Richardson, which is usually one of the biggest criticisms of the event. He made the drive from Patterson with his parents and his 5-year-old son.

Ronald Oliver was excited to come out for his first ever Blue Angels show. But he admits, he's going home a little disappointed -- mainly because of the fog.

"I guess it was cloudy today and (the Blue Angels) were not able to do a whole lot of things. I was hoping to see a lot more," said Oliver. "Maybe next year. I will come back next year."

