SF Fleet Week 2022: How to stream Blue Angles, schedule of events and more

The Fleet Week Air Show, including those amazing Navy Blue Angels returned to the Bay Area this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 41th annual San Francisco Fleet Week will have stunts from the Navy Blue Angels, military ship tours, and more. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Fleet Week in San Francisco?

Fleet Week 2022 will be held in San Francisco from Oct. 3-11, 2022.

How can I stream the 2022 Air Show and Parade of Ships live?

See the below schedule for start times.

See the below schedule for start times.

How can I watch the 2022 Air Show in person?

In many parts of the city, all it takes to spot the Blue Angels is to look up. But if you want to watch the show at the Festival Center, general admission is free.

Premium and VIP flight deck club tickets are available for purchase here.

Schedule

Monday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Ghirardelli Square

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ The Crossing

Tuesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Yerba Buena Gardens

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ San Francisco Zoo

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Noe Valley Town Square

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ The Crossing

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest Destroyers - @ 555 California

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Sunset Branch Library on Irving Street

3 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco - Excelsior Clubhouse

6 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Japantown Peace Plaza

Thursday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

6 p.m. - Honor Our Fallen Concert - 1st Marine Division Band @ The Herbst Theatre - SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Ferry Building Marketplace

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Destroyers @ Pier 39

5:30 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Castro

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Friday, Oct. 7

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

11 a.m. - Parade of Ships - Along the SF waterfront

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest & 1st Marine Division Band @ ASN Broadcast Site Aquatic Park

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band @ Cable Car Turnaround to Union

12 p.m. Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Golden Gate Park Band Shell

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Union Square Plaza

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest @ Pier 39

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Valencia Street (btw 16 St-17 St)

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - K9 Heroes

10 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Duboce Park

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza

1 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Chinatown

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Polk Street and Jackson Street

4 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ West Portal Courtyard

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Westwood

7:30 p.m. - Wings of Ukraine Gala Ballet @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band and - Navy Band Southwest @ Presidio Chapel

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 2022 Air Show

Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service

11:30 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

11:30 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

12:30 p.m. - Italian Heritage Parade

5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Golden State Warriors game

Monday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Ship Tours

High School Band Challenge @ Golden Gate Park Bandshell

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Bayview Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center

Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2022 on their website.

