'Look up': Blue Angels dazzle spectators as Fleet Week Air Show returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Fleet Week Air Show, including those amazing Navy Blue Angels returned to the Bay Area this weekend.The legendary air show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, massive crowds are converging on San Francisco and waterfront businesses say things are finally looking up, literally.The stars of the 2021 Fleet Week Air Show needed no introduction. The amazing Blue Angels roared over San Francisco. The crowd of spectators looked up in amazement."Look up, they're pretty awesome, ever since I as a kid watching them from the playground, it's great to see them back," said Lamar Fuller from San Francisco.Lamar had a front row seat from a watch party at Aquarium of the Bay.Stunt planes opened the show, along with the Navy's parachute team. A United Airlines 777 jumbo jet barnstormed the Bay."Oh my goodness, my heart is beating for San Francisco now," said Mario Gonzalez visiting from Montreal, Quebec.Another thing hard to miss was all the people. Thousands were expected in San Francisco this weekend. The size of the crowds seemed downright pre-pandemic."It makes me a little nervous with the amount of people here but past that, I'm sure a lot of people are vaccinated it's nice to see everyone out and about," Nico Dennis from San Francisco.This weekend was was huge for the Bay cruise business. Hornblower's San Francisco Belle sold out 1,000 tickets for lunch and airshow watch party. Last year there was no cruise, and no air show."It's exciting, we're recovering from the pandemic, back in business and back on the water," said Hornblower crew member Brian Stiles.The blue angels gave us a major finale. A jet powered trip on the road back to normal. The final day air show is Sunday.