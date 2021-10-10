fleet week

'Look up': Blue Angels dazzle spectators as Fleet Week Air Show returns to San Francisco

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Blue Angels dazzle spectators for Fleet Week Air Show in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Fleet Week Air Show, including those amazing Navy Blue Angels returned to the Bay Area this weekend.

The legendary air show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, massive crowds are converging on San Francisco and waterfront businesses say things are finally looking up, literally.

The stars of the 2021 Fleet Week Air Show needed no introduction. The amazing Blue Angels roared over San Francisco. The crowd of spectators looked up in amazement.



"Look up, they're pretty awesome, ever since I as a kid watching them from the playground, it's great to see them back," said Lamar Fuller from San Francisco.

Lamar had a front row seat from a watch party at Aquarium of the Bay.

RELATED: Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals

Stunt planes opened the show, along with the Navy's parachute team. A United Airlines 777 jumbo jet barnstormed the Bay.

"Oh my goodness, my heart is beating for San Francisco now," said Mario Gonzalez visiting from Montreal, Quebec.

Another thing hard to miss was all the people. Thousands were expected in San Francisco this weekend. The size of the crowds seemed downright pre-pandemic.

"It makes me a little nervous with the amount of people here but past that, I'm sure a lot of people are vaccinated it's nice to see everyone out and about," Nico Dennis from San Francisco.

RELATED: Military ships open for tours in San Francisco

This weekend was was huge for the Bay cruise business. Hornblower's San Francisco Belle sold out 1,000 tickets for lunch and airshow watch party. Last year there was no cruise, and no air show.

"It's exciting, we're recovering from the pandemic, back in business and back on the water," said Hornblower crew member Brian Stiles.

The blue angels gave us a major finale. A jet powered trip on the road back to normal. The final day air show is Sunday.

RELATED: San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscofleet weekair showeventsblue angelsbay area events
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLEET WEEK
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
'I got the chills': Fleet Week inspires celebrations throughout SF
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News