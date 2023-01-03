Here's a breakdown of what damage is covered (and not) in a major storm

When your home, business or car is impacted by storm and flood damage, what is covered by insurance?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area suffered a lot of damage after the New Year's Eve storm.

There is a lot of damage, but fortunately much of the losses will be covered by insurance.

In light of the upcoming Level 5 Storm arriving on Wednesday, what damage will be covered by insurance and what damage won't in a major storm?

Let's start with your homeowners insurance. Most policies cover wind damage to your home. That includes a tree that falls.

With water, it gets tricky. But here is the basic rule -- if water falls, it is covered.

If water rises, it is not covered, unless you have flood insurance.

So if your basement floods, your homeowners policy will probably not pay for the damage.

If your roof is damaged and rain gets in, you are most likely covered.

Mold damage gets very complicated, so you should check your policy.

Flooded cars are covered, but only if the owner carries comprehensive coverage.

It is the same with a falling tree. If you have comprehensive coverage, you are most likely covered.

Most newer cars have comprehensive coverage because finance companies require it for an auto loan.

If your home, car, etc. suffered damage, take a lot of photos and document everything.

