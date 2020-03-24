Coronavirus relief: San Francisco's The Liberties Bar makes it easy to give a meal to someone in need

Do takeout from https://t.co/UiyJQni3z5 in SF and buy an extra meal for just $5, they'll send that meal to a person who has lost a job or is experiencing other hardship. https://t.co/4eC3AY9lBD — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) March 24, 2020

It's #GreatAmericanTakeoutDay . Want to support an SF business AND get a meal for someone in need? @thelibertiesbar has a great way to do it. (Also let me know if a biz in your Bay Area neighborhood is doing something innovative during this tough time) pic.twitter.com/89dTLwu6yJ — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) March 24, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is trying something new on our Midday Live show to help keep some money flowing into the pockets of our neighbors.We're calling it "Taking care of Business." We're hoping to highlight places that are doing creative things to help their workers and the community.Today Liberties Bar in San Francisco in the Mission Dolores neighborhood is getting the spotlight.ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui stopped by on Sunday to pick up some food when he noticed they have a special going that gives a chance to help someone in need.If you buy a meal for someone else, you get the food for half-off, which is five dollars. They'll do the rest.They pack up a delicious lunch or dinner and deliver it to someone who may have been laid off or is experiencing homelessness.Reggie talked to the owner, Ian Duggan, Tuesday morning and he says they've delivered 130 meals so far, with more in line today. Some have gone to Homeless Youth Alliance and A Woman's Place drop-in shelter.