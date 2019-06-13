Perfect no-cook summer meals for your family from breakfast to dinner

If you're searching for simple, no-cook meals that are delicious, nutritious and fun, look no further than these ideas from Bay Area mom and healthy eating advocate Jennifer Tyler Lee, author of the upcoming cookbook "Half the Sugar, All the Love."
In this Modern Mom segment, Lee shows ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze three recipes covering breakfast, lunch and dinner that require zero cooking. Best of all, they're all portable and perfect for picnics or your kids' post-game snacks.
No-cook breakfast: Cereal Bites.
No-cook lunch: Mason Jar Salads.
No-cook dinner: Tofu Tacos.
Mason Jar Salads!!! Beautiful, nutritious and portable!! Thanks for this creative idea from @jtylerlee! More on our #ModernMom segment on @abc7newsbayarea! pic.twitter.com/PdT40JkPnV— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) June 5, 2019
Are these cereal bites the cutest? Kids will goggle them up! This and other ideas in my #ModernMom segment with @jtylerlee on @abc7newsbayarea! #HealthyEating #food pic.twitter.com/NhaFdZ2LCe— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) June 5, 2019