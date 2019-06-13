Modern Mom

Perfect no-cook summer meals for your family from breakfast to dinner

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's summer time. That means no one wants to be standing around a hot stove cooking.

If you're searching for simple, no-cook meals that are delicious, nutritious and fun, look no further than these ideas from Bay Area mom and healthy eating advocate Jennifer Tyler Lee, author of the upcoming cookbook "Half the Sugar, All the Love."

HEALTHY, NOT HEALTHY? Take the quiz before you give your kids these 3 common treats

In this Modern Mom segment, Lee shows ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze three recipes covering breakfast, lunch and dinner that require zero cooking. Best of all, they're all portable and perfect for picnics or your kids' post-game snacks.

No-cook breakfast: Cereal Bites.
No-cook lunch: Mason Jar Salads.
No-cook dinner: Tofu Tacos.

See more Modern Mom segments here.


