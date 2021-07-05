Newark police arrest 2 people after officers find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were arrested after Newark Police says officers spotted them selling fireworks out of a van Thursday evening on Elm Street near Thornton Avenue.Police say inside the van they found over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as around $33,000 in cash. Because of the amount fireworks involved Newark Police called in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.The two suspects have been identified as a 19-year-old Newark man and a 53-year-old Pittsburg man. Both face felony possession of destructive or explosive devices, illegal sales of "Dangerous" fireworks, and possession of "Dangerous" fireworks without valid permit.A video released by Newark Police shows a van filled with boxes of various explosives. Fireworks are illegal in Newark.