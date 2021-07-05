Newark police arrest 2 people after officers find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were arrested after Newark Police says officers spotted them selling fireworks out of a van Thursday evening on Elm Street near Thornton Avenue.
Police say inside the van they found over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as around $33,000 in cash. Because of the amount fireworks involved Newark Police called in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.
The two suspects have been identified as a 19-year-old Newark man and a 53-year-old Pittsburg man. Both face felony possession of destructive or explosive devices, illegal sales of "Dangerous" fireworks, and possession of "Dangerous" fireworks without valid permit.
A video released by Newark Police shows a van filled with boxes of various explosives. Fireworks are illegal in Newark.
