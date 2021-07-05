fireworks

Newark police arrest 2 people after officers find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks

EMBED <>More Videos

Newark Police find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were arrested after Newark Police says officers spotted them selling fireworks out of a van Thursday evening on Elm Street near Thornton Avenue.

Police say inside the van they found over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as around $33,000 in cash. Because of the amount fireworks involved Newark Police called in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.

The two suspects have been identified as a 19-year-old Newark man and a 53-year-old Pittsburg man. Both face felony possession of destructive or explosive devices, illegal sales of "Dangerous" fireworks, and possession of "Dangerous" fireworks without valid permit.

A video released by Newark Police shows a van filled with boxes of various explosives. Fireworks are illegal in Newark.

RELATED:Pittsburg police uncover illegal fireworks for sale in ice cream truck
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkcrimearrestbay areajuly fourthnewarkfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
North Bay councilman believes he was targeted by arsonist
Chaotic Fourth of July sideshows push Vallejo PD to the limit
Fireworks likely to blame for overnight Oakland house fire
Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News