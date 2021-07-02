East Bay army veteran turns front lawn into American Flag for Fourth of July

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay army veteran is celebrating the Fourth of July with a lawn-sized American flag.Erin Mackay-Schnell returned to Benicia about 18 months ago.She noticed her front yard was the perfect size for an American flag.It took about seven hours to create this work of art from chalk spray paint outside her home."We haven't been able to have any festivities for the 4th this year or last year and so I decided I would paint my front yard as an American flag with the help of my husband and some friends," she said.Erin served in the military for about five years with a tour of duty in Iraq.She says she's "pretty patriotic" and is hoping the lawn art will turn into a holiday tradition.