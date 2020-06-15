'Wake Up Danville': Hundreds march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement in East Bay

The peaceful march was organized by 25-year-old Danville native Alexandra Aqua.
"My friends and I came together and we said it's time for Danville to wake up," said Aqua.
In fact, "Wake up Danville" was the name of the event.
Aqua said she was so moved by the death of George Floyd she knew she had bring a message to her hometown.
"I never thought this would be my reality, we talk about Rosa Parks, we talk about Martin Luther King, this is a moment, this is real," said Aqua.
Michael Ambrose and his mom Sydney came out to march.
"We need to be loud, there's not a lot of black people in this town, we don't like police brutality, so we're out supporting them," said Sydney Ambrose.
RELATED: Meet the 2 Bay Area teens who organized, led massive Black Lives Matter rally on Golden Gate Bridge
Before the march, some shared painful stories, they say systemic racism has no place here or anywhere.
"Living in Danville, I can never not see color because I'm constantly reminded of mine," said Danville resident Madison Nance.
The Zifodya Family was inspired that so many people took the time to take a stand.
"We don't typically see people in our neighborhood supporting the cause, so this means a lot to us," said Danville resident Sally Zofoyda.
ON THE MOVE. Danville residents marching for #BlackLivesMatter this event called #WakeUpDanville @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/74l4DdzXsv— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 14, 2020
Several weeks ago, some Danville businesses boarded up doors and windows, fearing the same vandalism which occurred in Walnut Creek, but it never happened.
Alexandra says her cause is peaceful, powerful and honest.
"There are people dying, let's bring the same energy to something which is my everyday life," Aqua said.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd
- In Their Own Voice: Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'