Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage

Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

Family members of victims among the 36 people who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland in December 2016 began to speak this morning at the sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest last month to involuntary manslaughter charges for their roles in the fire.Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena, 48, and creative director Max Harris, 28, avoided a lengthy trial by entering their pleas to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire during a music party at the building at 1309 31st Ave. on Dec. 2, 2016.Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer opened this morning's hearing, the first day of two expected for the sentencing, by saying he expected it to be "a heart-wrenching hearing, as befits the enormous loss in this case."Susan Slocum, mother of Donna Kellogg, one of the 36 victims, talked about the impact the loss of her daughter has had on her."I lost someone special and I will never, ever be the same," Slocum said."The deaths must not be in vain," she said, saying she hoped they serve as "a catalyst for change in dealing with Oakland's housing crisis."Almena and Harris lived at the warehouse with about 20 other people, including Almena's wife and their young children.At a lengthy preliminary hearing last year, prosecutors said guests and residents were endangered by the warehouse's makeshift electrical system and a floor-to-ceiling load of pianos, wooden sculptures, pallets, and other items.Slocum said she thought the two defendants "got off easy in their plea deal," a sentiment echoed by another speaker at today's hearing.Chris Allen, brother of victim Amanda Allen Kershaw, said, "We feel betrayed and don't feel justice is being fully served here."The plea agreement reached in the case calls for Almena to serve a 12-year term that includes 9 years in jail and 3 years on supervised release. Harris will serve a 10-year term that includes 6 years in custody and 4 years on supervised release.Almena's attorney Tony Serra said he expects that Almena will be released from custody in about three and a half years because of the credits he's already accumulated and Harris' attorney Curtis Briggs said he expects that Harris will be released in about 23 months.They both could have spent the rest of their lives in prison if the case had gone to trial and they had been found guilty of all charges, Briggs said.Almena and Harris are expected to speak as well at the sentencing hearing, which was continuing late this morning.In filing the charges against the pair last year after a long investigation, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said the warehouse had no city permits for residency or for the concerts and shows held there.O'Malley also alleged that Almena and Harris "knowingly created a fire trap with inadequate means of escape, filled it with human beings, and are now facing the consequences of their deadly actions."The victims, who were between 17 and 61 years old, died of smoke inhalation.