Gift card trends this holiday season: Multi-store cards, bonus with purchase

You can now purchase gift cards that are redeemable at multiple stores, or even buy gift cards that give you -- the buyer -- an extra bonus.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Consumers plan to spend nearly half -- 46% -- of their budget on gift cards this holiday season.

"Certainly it's one of the things that I always get somewhere within family or friends on my list," says Jerry Milenbach of El Dorado Hills.

When we look at the numbers, he says he's actually spending more of his budget on gift cards than the average consumer. He plans to buy around a half dozen of them, or 75% of his gifts.

So what are the trends this year in gift cards?

MORE: Real preschoolers put the hottest toddler toys to the test

Shelley Hunter is the Gift Card Girlfriend. She says there are a couple. The first allows the recipient to shop at more than one store and avoid fees charged by gift cards issued by banks.

"This year you're going to find, more than ever, gift cards that are multi-store," Hunter says. "They're usable at any of the stores and restaurants shown on the card. And this, I think is right in the middle: you get a nice hybrid of selection without fees that go with flexibility."

With a list of five or more stores and restaurants, you have a better chance of making a good match for the person receiving the card.

The other big trend is the uptick in cards offering the buyer a bonus. They have been around for years, but now there are more than ever.

MORE: Consumer Reports shares recommended deals for everyone on your gift list

"Applebee's, for example, has a holiday BOGO," says Hunter. "If you buy a $50 gift card, you get a $10 bonus card, so that's a 20% savings."

Other cards are offered at a steep discount. Hunter says check out Costco.

"I often get the restaurant gift cards there for New Year's Eve," she says.

For more gift card ideas and deals, check out the Gift Card Girlfriend website.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?



EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live