Gingerbread monolith that appeared in San Francisco on Christmas Day collapses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco residents got a sweet surprise on Christmas Day with a gingerbread monolith appearing at a park, but just one day later, the cookie has fallen apart.

The monolith, similar to the ones seen around the world, appeared Friday at Corona Heights Park.

Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appeared to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even had icing and gumdrops.

Just like the others, it is unclear how it got there or how it collapsed.

ABC7's Dion Lim came across the crumbled cookie this morning.

The gingerbread monolith gained a lot of attention both online and in-person, with many calling it a Christmas miracle.

This image shows a gingerbread monolith that appeared on Christmas Day at a park in San Francisco. The monolith collapsed on Dec. 26, 2020.



RELATED: Mysterious silver monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Officials in Utah discovered a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert.

