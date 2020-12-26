Gingerbread monolith that appeared in San Francisco on Christmas Day collapses

The monolith, similar to the ones seen around the world, appeared Friday at Corona Heights Park.
Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appeared to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even had icing and gumdrops.
Just like the others, it is unclear how it got there or how it collapsed.
ABC7's Dion Lim came across the crumbled cookie this morning.
The gingerbread monolith gained a lot of attention both online and in-person, with many calling it a Christmas miracle.
