Glass Fire live updates: 3 fires merge, now at 11,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A growing wildfire complex is burning in the North Bay in Napa and Sonoma counties as the Glass Fire spawned two new spot fires: the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire.

The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd. in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE said. The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started early Monday morning just west of St. Helena near the Napa-Sonoma county border.

Sept. 28, 8:40 a.m.: The Chateau Boswell Winery and the Glass Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast along Silverado Trail in St. Helena have both been severely damaged by the Glass Fire, according to ABC7 News Amy Hollyfield on scene.



Sept. 28, 8 a.m.: The Glass Fire and its offshoots, the Shady and Boysen fires, have merged to form a complex that's burned 11,000 acres so far. The fire is 0% contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect and fire crews are concerned gusty winds and dry conditions will only fan the flames.

According to CAL FIRE, more than 8,500 structures are threatened by the fire, but the agency didn't yet have an estimate on how many had been damaged or destroyed.

Evacuations are in effect for Calistoga, parts of Santa Rosa, St. Helena and more communities near the Napa-Sonoma border. For a full list, check here.

