Glass Fire live updates: 3 fires merge, now at 11,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma counties

The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd. in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE said. The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started early Monday morning just west of St. Helena near the Napa-Sonoma county border.
LIST: Evacuation orders, warnings and road closures in Napa and Sonoma counties
Sept. 28, 8:40 a.m.: The Chateau Boswell Winery and the Glass Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast along Silverado Trail in St. Helena have both been severely damaged by the Glass Fire, according to ABC7 News Amy Hollyfield on scene.
Chateau Boswell winery aftermath. This is on the Silverado Trail. The #GlassFire moved fast overnight. You can see in this video some hose lines were pulled, but this just moved too quickly for this winery to be saved. pic.twitter.com/pawOtA3NKt— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 28, 2020
The Glass Mountain Inn bed and breakfast in the wine country is gone. The #GlassFire destroyed it. @tvgator1 pic.twitter.com/yMOGIswQLa— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 28, 2020
Sept. 28, 8 a.m.: The Glass Fire and its offshoots, the Shady and Boysen fires, have merged to form a complex that's burned 11,000 acres so far. The fire is 0% contained.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect and fire crews are concerned gusty winds and dry conditions will only fan the flames.
According to CAL FIRE, more than 8,500 structures are threatened by the fire, but the agency didn't yet have an estimate on how many had been damaged or destroyed.
Evacuations are in effect for Calistoga, parts of Santa Rosa, St. Helena and more communities near the Napa-Sonoma border. For a full list, check here.
FIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
