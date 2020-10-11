wildfire

Ruin to Recovery: Napa Valley slowly returns to semi-normal life after Glass Fire

By Cornell Barnard
CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Much of the Napa Valley is trying to return to something normal after the height of the Glass Fire. Outreach and support is being offered to those impacted.

The Saturday farmers market was back in downtown Calistoga.

It was canceled last weekend when most of the town was forced to evacuate due to the approaching Glass Fire, luckily it never made it this far.

RELATED: Glass Fire: SKY7 gets first look at damage from North Bay wildfire

Just about everywhere you look, people are giving thanks to those who protected their town.

"Calistoga is resilient, it's been faced with this time and time again, they've always pulled out of it " said farmers market vendor Sarah Workman


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

In a town dependent on tourism, others hope wine country visitors come back soon.

"As locals, we can only do so much. We need millions of people to visit and help the economy," said resident Clark Mishler.

At Solage Resort, staff was packing boxes for a drive-thru food distribution on Sunday to support more than 300 hotel employees impacted by the fires and power outages.

RELATED: 'The wine was destroyed': Parts of famed Castello di Amorosa Winery destroyed in Glass Fire

"Nothing speaks to family more than a meal, so we felt this could be a gesture to extend that hospitality to our team members " said Solage General Manager Todd Cilano.

Solage's neighboring property The Calistoga Ranch was destroyed by the fire. Cilano says staff who worked here will be offered job assistance or new positions at other hotels.

In Santa Rosa, those impacted by the fire are coming to a local assistance center to get help and answers at Maria Carillo High School.

Frankie Sottile and Penny Sirota have a million questions after their home burned down on St. Helena Road.

RELATED: Video shows private firefighters being detained for setting possibly illegal backfires

"We want to find out from The Red Cross if we can safely return to save anything," Sirota said.

"We love the people around us, we'd like to build back up but insurance will be a big issue, said Sottile.

From ruin to recovery. This and other communities getting back on their feet, yet again.

VIDEO: Vacaville family describes fleeing home overnight as Hennessey Fire inched closer
EMBED More News Videos

A Vacaville family is describing the moments of terror as they awoke to knocking on their front door. The couple and their kids were forced to evacuate overnight as the Hennessey Fire, a part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, inched closer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calistogasanta rosasonomaamerican red crosswildfireglass firefarmers market
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SKY7 gets first look at Glass Fire damage
Glass Fire destroys parts of famed Napa Valley winery
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows private firefighters being detained in Napa
DRONEVIEW7 video shows Glass Fire destruction in Napa Co.
WILDFIRE
Oakland Zoo caring for mountain lion cubs rescued from wildfire
Live updates: FEMA Mobile Center for SCU Lightning Complex wildfire survivors open through Monday
DRONEVIEW7 video shows Glass Fire destruction in Napa Co.
3 years later, Tubbs Fire survivors seek justice in alleged home rebuild fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after allegedly hanging noose at Berkeley Marina
CHP: Woman killed in Highway 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
Woman falls into Lake Tahoe, drowns; 6 kids on boat rescued
Pregnant woman shot with paintball rounds in Marin Co.
Oakland Zoo caring for mountain lion cubs rescued from wildfire
Toys stolen from SF cafe by man disguised as worker, owner says
California unemployment backlog shrinks to 1.3 million
Show More
Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle in Sacramento
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Lowell High School may move to lottery admissions, SFUSD announces
Advocates call recent ICE arrests a political tactic ahead of election
Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area through Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News