Ruin to Recovery: Napa Valley slowly returns to semi-normal life after Glass Fire

A Vacaville family is describing the moments of terror as they awoke to knocking on their front door. The couple and their kids were forced to evacuate overnight as the Hennessey Fire, a part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, inched closer.

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Much of the Napa Valley is trying to return to something normal after the height of the Glass Fire. Outreach and support is being offered to those impacted.The Saturday farmers market was back in downtown Calistoga.It was canceled last weekend when most of the town was forced to evacuate due to the approaching Glass Fire, luckily it never made it this far.Just about everywhere you look, people are giving thanks to those who protected their town."Calistoga is resilient, it's been faced with this time and time again, they've always pulled out of it " said farmers market vendor Sarah WorkmanIn a town dependent on tourism, others hope wine country visitors come back soon."As locals, we can only do so much. We need millions of people to visit and help the economy," said resident Clark Mishler.At Solage Resort, staff was packing boxes for a drive-thru food distribution on Sunday to support more than 300 hotel employees impacted by the fires and power outages."Nothing speaks to family more than a meal, so we felt this could be a gesture to extend that hospitality to our team members " said Solage General Manager Todd Cilano.Solage's neighboring property The Calistoga Ranch was destroyed by the fire. Cilano says staff who worked here will be offered job assistance or new positions at other hotels.In Santa Rosa, those impacted by the fire are coming to a local assistance center to get help and answers at Maria Carillo High School.Frankie Sottile and Penny Sirota have a million questions after their home burned down on St. Helena Road."We want to find out from The Red Cross if we can safely return to save anything," Sirota said."We love the people around us, we'd like to build back up but insurance will be a big issue, said Sottile.From ruin to recovery. This and other communities getting back on their feet, yet again.