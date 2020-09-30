Glass Fire: Firefighters hold line on Hwy 29 in Napa County

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Glass Fire continues to burn in Sonoma and Napa Counties. Firefighters had a bit of a better day yesterday, but winds are expected to pick up again.
This fire is still a huge threat and officials issued another evacuation order yesterday -- this one for the town of Angwin, east of Calistoga.
Firefighters set off a back fire near Highway 29 near Greenwood Avenue in Calistoga as they tried to push back on the fire -- it worked and the fire did not jump the road.
Firefighters are getting more help from around the state with firefighters from San Diego arriving yesterday to help. They also got some help from the weather -- the winds died down significantly compared to Monday. They made some progress going from 0% to 2% containment.
However, rising temperatures and gusty winds starting tomorrow will create critical fire weather conditions.
