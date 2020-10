Glass Fire: Gov. Newsom to tour wildfire damage today

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom will be in Napa County today to view the damage from the Glass Fire firsthand.The fire continues to grow in Napa and Sonoma Counties. It's burned close to 52,000 acres. Right now, it is only 2-percent contained.There are more evacuation orders with flames now threatening more than 26,000 structures. The fire has destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes so far.Last night, DC10's and helicopters worked until sunset, dropping retardent and water on the fire. They brought in more firefighters from across the state to try and help them as they take on today's bad weather, day five of the fire.They tried hard to take advantage of yesterday's calm weather before today's fire friendly weather rolls in. Firefighters are preparing for dry and breezy conditions with the Red Flag Warning going into effect this afternoon.