Glass Fire

Glass Fire: Gov. Newsom to tour wildfire damage today

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom will be in Napa County today to view the damage from the Glass Fire firsthand.

The fire continues to grow in Napa and Sonoma Counties. It's burned close to 52,000 acres. Right now, it is only 2-percent contained.

RELATED: Get live updates on the Glass Fire

There are more evacuation orders with flames now threatening more than 26,000 structures. The fire has destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes so far.

Last night, DC10's and helicopters worked until sunset, dropping retardent and water on the fire. They brought in more firefighters from across the state to try and help them as they take on today's bad weather, day five of the fire.

They tried hard to take advantage of yesterday's calm weather before today's fire friendly weather rolls in. Firefighters are preparing for dry and breezy conditions with the Red Flag Warning going into effect this afternoon.

VIDEO: Powerful imagery of destructive Glass Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.




App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angwincalistoganapa countyevacuationwildfirecal fireglass fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLASS FIRE
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
Firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa Co.
North Bay wildfire forces thousands of students to evacuate
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous heat and air quality today
Firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa Co.
Reopening SF: Here's what to consider before dining inside
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
CDC extends 'no-sail' ban for cruises through the end of October
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend mourning loss of child to miscarriage
Show More
SJPD officer charged with excessive force, victim speaks to I-Team
CA to consider reparations to Black Americans
SF woman describes attending presidential debate as Biden's guest
Anchor, reporter Eric Thomas says goodbye to ABC7 News
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
More TOP STORIES News