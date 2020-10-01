Glass Fire: Gov. Newsom to tour wildfire damage today

The fire continues to grow in Napa and Sonoma Counties. It's burned close to 52,000 acres. Right now, it is only 2-percent contained.
RELATED: Get live updates on the Glass Fire
There are more evacuation orders with flames now threatening more than 26,000 structures. The fire has destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes so far.
Last night, DC10's and helicopters worked until sunset, dropping retardent and water on the fire. They brought in more firefighters from across the state to try and help them as they take on today's bad weather, day five of the fire.
They tried hard to take advantage of yesterday's calm weather before today's fire friendly weather rolls in. Firefighters are preparing for dry and breezy conditions with the Red Flag Warning going into effect this afternoon.
VIDEO: Powerful imagery of destructive Glass Fire
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire