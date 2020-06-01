Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom live briefing on George Floyd protests, state's response to COVID-19

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a weekend of unrest in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the public in a press conference from a church in south Sacramento.

He started by addressing the deep and legitimate frustrations of the black community in California.

"So often we try to meet the moment with rhetoric. We feign resolve, we make a point to assert a new paradigm. And yet, over and over and over and over again we don't meet that next moment," Newsom said.

"We have to own up to some very difficult things. The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now, we are. We are, our institutions over and over again, we are responsible we are accountable to this moment."

He acknowledged that as governor and in past elected positions, he hasn't done enough to advance the fight against racism.

"Heck, I've quoted Dr. King ad nauseum," Newsom said. "For those of you out there protesting, I want you to know you matter. ... I have a unique responsibility to prove that to you. You've lost patience and so have I."

Newsom's comments come after days of protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as generations of racism against black Americans. In Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and other cities, some demonstrations ended in violent clashes with officers.

Looting and vandalism also led to dozens of arrests.

ALSO: 60 arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting in Oakland

Many cities implemented curfews in response.

READ MORE: 7 Bay Area cities implement curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism

We last heard from Gov. Newsom on Friday, when he said he was struggling to explain the tragedy to his children, who saw the video of Floyd's death on social media. He went on to speak about the inequitable impact of COVID-19 in California, which is disproportionately affecting Hispanic and black communities.

Newsom is expected to address the statewide demonstrations as well as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

