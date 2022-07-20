Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect arrested, police announce

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=12058703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Sunday night, dozens of family members remembered 28-year-old Antonio Vargas who died in a shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore.

Homicide Suspect Arrested



At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, detectives from the Livermore Police Department arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia.



Garcia was wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore at Granada Bowl over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qw1utCZ6Sg — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) July 20, 2022

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Livermore police say they have arrested a man who allegedly shot three people at a bowling alley Saturday night, killing one of them.Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested by detectives from the Livermore Police Department at a home in Lathrop around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.Detectives believe he shot and killed 28-year-old Antonio Vargas at the Granada Bowl.He was booked for murder, along with several other charges.Police say Garcia, is a "convicted felon with an extensive prior criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon." They say he was prohibited from possessing a firearm."She said there was a shooting at the bowling alley, we were having her birthday party, and I saw the man pull the gun out of his waistband and I yelled 'gun run'," said a witness by the name of Cheryl. She is describing her talks with those who were inside Granada Bowl for an 8-year-old girl's birthday party. That little girl ran to a nearby garage and hid after shots were fired Saturday. Cheryl and others helped find the girl."She was absolutely terrified. She didn't even want to come out of the garage," said Cheryl.Police believe the shots were fired after a verbal fight turned physical. The two others were also shot are expected to be OK.Many friends of the victim's family were worried that if he wasn't in the area, he would be attempting to cross the border into Mexico.