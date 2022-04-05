Disturbing attack on Daly City grandfather caught on camera; family offers $10,000 reward

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11709982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A young woman who has volunteered for years to keep Oakland safe, fell victim to a brazen physical attack and carjacking by multiple men.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Daly City family is offering a $10,000 reward to find the person who attacked their 84-year-old grandfather.It's money from their own pockets.The attack was caught on camera, and the video is disturbing.In the video, Salomon Hernandez can be seen gardening in his front lawn on March 25. A man comes up from behind and kicks him in the back.Hernandez's family says this is the second time he's been attacked.It happened once in 2020, and that's when the family installed cameras around his house.The suspect ran away into the neighborhood.