man attacked

Disturbing attack on Daly City grandfather caught on camera; family offers $10,000 reward

Warning: Video is disturbing
EMBED <>More Videos

Disturbing attack on Daly City grandfather caught on camera

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Daly City family is offering a $10,000 reward to find the person who attacked their 84-year-old grandfather.

It's money from their own pockets.

RELATED: 71-year-old SF woman considers moving after being strangled during attempted robbery

The attack was caught on camera, and the video is disturbing.

In the video, Salomon Hernandez can be seen gardening in his front lawn on March 25. A man comes up from behind and kicks him in the back.

RELATED VIDEO: Oakland community volunteer attacked, carjacked and best friend's wedding dress stolen
EMBED More News Videos

A young woman who has volunteered for years to keep Oakland safe, fell victim to a brazen physical attack and carjacking by multiple men.



Hernandez's family says this is the second time he's been attacked.

It happened once in 2020, and that's when the family installed cameras around his house.

The suspect ran away into the neighborhood.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
daly cityattackelderlyman attackedseniorssenior citizensrewardcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN ATTACKED
Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation
49ers fan hospitalized after SoFi fight emerges from medical coma
SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan undergoes surgical procedure on skull
EXCLUSIVE: 84-year-old SF man attacked while using ATM
TOP STORIES
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Wedding dress stolen in violent Oakland carjacking
SF woman rebooked on flight that didn't exist after cancellation
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Union Square billboard calls out SF's 'open-air drug market'
Families, Sacramento leaders mourn mass shooting victims
Show More
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
Casino resort faces opposition in Sonoma County
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer sizzle starts tomorrow
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
As masks come off, flu and cold cases come on across Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News