iteam

Coronavirus California: Grisly work of crime scene cleaners changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

By
EL CERRITO,Calif. (KGO) -- They do the job that you don't want to think about, crime scene cleanup. Now, the novel coronavirus is changing their business. And how they're dealing with the crisis can provide some important clues for all of us.

The first thing that impressed us was how they keep their spirits up, during a very difficult job. And they have had to make adjustments for COVID-19.

One morning in El Cerrito, the team from Crime Scene Cleaners gathers at a diner to eat breakfast and to receive their marching orders.

Neal Smither, owner of the company, tells his workers, "I'm going to send you to Maguire for a van that's a corona van."

RELATED: Relaxed rules during COVID-19 pandemic pose risk for long-haul truckers

They tackle the job few of us would want to do, clean up after homicides, suicides and accidental death.

"I kind of put it out of my mind, and don't think about it too much," said Crime Scene Cleaner Lauren Spaulding. "I'm just there for the mess, I clean it and leave," she said.

They count on dark humor to help deal with what they encounter - see the blood drip design below the door handle.

They also keep an Instagram account. We won't show all the crime scene pictures they post, but they also take after shots of the job they've done.

The shelter-in-place order has cut down on their typical business, less crime, fewer conflicts, but Neal Smither told the I-Team,"We are heavy duty with corona calls, I mean heavy duty."

Smither is getting calls from companies who've had an employee with novel coronavirus, from police stations and jails who want deep cleaning. He tells one client by phone, "If you have an intake area, a hundred, if you have a cell, another hundred, if you have a bathroom, a hundred, we just stack hundreds."

RELATED: I-Team data analysis: Most states beat California for COVID-19 testing

He's running twelve employees 24 hours a day. A call came this week from a San Jose motel being used to isolate COVID-19 patients. A man in his 50's with pre-existing conditions had passed away. In the novel coronavirus crisis, his employees must fully suit up before entering any building: hazmat suit, respirator, puncture-proof boots, and all seams taped.

"We go on the assumption that you're disease-filled and they're disease filled and he's disease filled, and we don't want to get it," Smither said.

Business is booming here and around the state, as our sister station KABC found this week at the Culver City Police Department.

"Right now, I believe it has to be done," said Lt. Troy Dunlap, Culver City Police Department. "I think just to give officers the peace of mind when they are in the field because they are the ones that are contacting people on a daily basis, they are out in the field every day," he said.

Smither tells us, from the front lines, he can see that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and it targets all ages. "One of my guys went last night to Kaiser and got tested and tested hot so he's out for two weeks, and he's 24," he said.

And that is the message I want to get across about novel coronavirus, that you may be young, but not invincible. By the way, that diner is open. The owner allows just three people in at a time, but Neal Smither takes it over for his weekly meetings.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el cerritoiteammurdercoronavirus californiavictimscoronavirusjail
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Sonoma County woman struggling to get coronavirus test
Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with Italian officer's widow during trial
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area mother of 2nd suspect breaks silence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
Small business owners struggle to apply to new lending program
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
7 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Zoom tips, tricks, protecting privacy
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News