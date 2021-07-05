4th of july

High fire danger: Oakland Hills' Grizzly Peak closed for Fourth of July fireworks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- High fire danger has shut down Grizzly Peak for the Fourth of July.

This means visitors will not be able to enter the popular East Bay spot to watch fireworks.

Cars are not allowed on a stretch of Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Oakland Fire officials say there are checkpoints, and police will be there to turn people away.

Those who live in the area will need an ID to get in.

The area is considered a "high fire hazard zone" because of dry brush and trees.

