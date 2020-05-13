Coronavirus Impact: As home fitness purchases skyrocket, gyms revamp workout experience

RELATED: 'Reimagined experience': Bay Area fitness clubs, gyms prepare for reopening after COVID-19 restrictions ease
Customer Oliver Perreras picked some up at the Walnut Creek store. He is taking home a full set of weights to exercise but he says the problem is finding space in the backyard or garage for the gear.
Other customers are buying treadmills and ellipticals for their homes since their clubs or gyms are closed.
Schlotfeldt said, "I think people are going to make a major shift to work out at home and long-term I don't think that's going to change. We've been hiring staffing, buying additional delivery trucks. It's been hectic since day one."
RELATED: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA
Some small gym owners aren't sure their clients will ever come back in person. Anya Litvinova owns Catalyst Fitness in Concord. She says since the Bay Area shelter-in-place started on March 17, she's been live streaming on Zoom, Facebook and Instagram offering 2 to 4 classes a day.
"Every time I've asked people 'what do you think of going back?' They are very fearful. I think a lot of people are going to keep doing the virtual," Litvinova says.
She said she thinks the fitness business is going through a sad transition as clients tell her they don't want to go back in a room and work out next to other people, especially if they have to wear a mask.
She decided not to extend her lease and is closing her physical location for good. She is going all virtual which she thinks is the future of fitness. She is also seeking a permit to hold classes of 10 people or less in public parks in the coming months. Just no classes indoors.
RELATED: Gym brings weights to their members despite closing their doors
Precor Fitness believes now that people are investing in home gyms and equipment they will not go back to gyms and pay the monthly dues.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions