Business

Just 1 mile apart, one South Bay salon is allowed to reopen while the other isn't

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Business owners operating at the border of San Mateo and Santa Clara County are living with very different restrictions.

Salon owner Pam Decharo can't open her doors, but business is booming for her neighbor a mile down the street.

"I know it's a little crazy," she said with a laugh. "But, I'm not mad about it."

San Mateo County lifted restrictions Wednesday, allowing many businesses to reopen including hair salons, indoor dining, and gyms. But, none of those are included in the Santa Clara County Health Order.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like

"I want to reopen, but we're just going to have to wait," Decharo said.

One mile south in Menlo Park, Elia Torres owner of Textures Hair Design, is flooded with calls from old and new clients.

"We've had a lot of calls from people we've never seen before so eager to get in because they can't handle their hair anymore," said Torres. "We're grateful we can open."

Santa Clara County Health officials haven't determined a timeline for hair and nail salons, barber shops, or indoor dining to resume operations.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkpalo altohairsanta clara countyhair stylingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiasan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland student told to 'anglicize' name speaks out
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Here's why Juneteenth is so important and why it's called that
Berkeley mom films confrontation with white man who ripped down her BLM signs
Here's how hotels have changed amid COVID-19 pandemic
Alameda County green lights retail, outdoor dining and more
We asked people what they marched in Oakland, SF this Juneteenth
Show More
Santa Monica looting suspect arrested, merchandise recovered
Salons reopen in San Mateo County, some employees stay home amid pandemic
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Robitussin, Dimetapp recalled over issue with dosage cups
More TOP STORIES News