Just 1 mile apart, one South Bay salon is allowed to reopen while the other isn't

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Business owners operating at the border of San Mateo and Santa Clara County are living with very different restrictions.Salon owner Pam Decharo can't open her doors, but business is booming for her neighbor a mile down the street."I know it's a little crazy," she said with a laugh. "But, I'm not mad about it."San Mateo County lifted restrictions Wednesday, allowing many businesses to reopen including hair salons, indoor dining, and gyms. But, none of those are included in the Santa Clara County Health Order."I want to reopen, but we're just going to have to wait," Decharo said.One mile south in Menlo Park, Elia Torres owner of Textures Hair Design, is flooded with calls from old and new clients."We've had a lot of calls from people we've never seen before so eager to get in because they can't handle their hair anymore," said Torres. "We're grateful we can open."Santa Clara County Health officials haven't determined a timeline for hair and nail salons, barber shops, or indoor dining to resume operations.