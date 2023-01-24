Half Moon Bay shooting suspect had history of making threats to coworkers, court documents reveal

Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao had a restraining order filed against him by a former roommate and coworker.

The man arrested for fatally shooting seven people at two farms in Half Moon Bay on Monday has a history of threatening coworkers, according to court documents obtained by the ABC7 News I-Team.

In 2013, Chunli Zhao had a restraining order filed against him by a former roommate and coworker. They both worked at a restaurant when Zhao reportedly lost his job, the documents say.

According to the documents, the roommate says Zhao threatened that if he didn't get his job back, he would kill him. Zhao, at one point, even held a pillow over his face, reportedly trying to suffocate him.

The documents also note he said, "he wants to come back to work. If this can't be done, this will be a bigger problem which will not be good, pleasant for anyone."

The roommate said he threatened to use a knife to cut his head if he couldn't come back to work and had no other choice.

The restraining order was granted by a judge and extended a second time.

