What we know about Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- While there are still many details to be uncovered on the mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms, investigators have released some key information on the suspect.

Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon Bay, is accused of shooting five people at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, four of who died, before shooting and killing an additional three victims at Concord Farms.

According to court documents, Zhao had a restraining order filed against him by a former roommate and coworker in 2013. They both worked at a restaurant when Zhao reportedly lost his job, the documents say.

In the documents, the roommate says Zhao threatened that if he didn't get his job back, he would kill him. Zhao, at one point, even held a pillow over his face, reportedly trying to suffocate him.

Zhao was a forklift driver at Mountain Mushroom Farm for five to six years. He also lived at the farm, which is fairly common among the workers.

Investigators say Zhao had a lot of built-up anger towards his co-workers, and that all eight of his victims were intentionally targeted.

It is still unclear if the anger was a known issue between Zhao and his co-workers or if it was an isolated incident that escalated.

After the shootings, Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office's Half Moon Bay police substation by a deputy. He was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle.

