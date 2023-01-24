Half Moon Bay shooting: 7 killed, 1 hurt at Mountain Mushroom Farm and Concord Farms in HMB

Authorities give an update on the Half Moon Bay shooting that killed seven people and injured one.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are looking for a motive following deadly shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Here's how it all unfolded, according to sheriff's officials.

At 2:22 p.m., authorities say San Mateo County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, SR-92 in unincorporated San Mateo County, on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Once they arrived at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road, deputies found four people dead from gunshot wounds. A fifth person, who was also shot, was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

MORE: There have been more mass shootings in US than days in 2023, database shows

Shortly thereafter, less than three miles away near Concord Farms, three additional victims were also found dead from gunshot wounds at a separate shooting scene in the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South.

Authorities tell ABC7's Stephanie Sierra that the first shooting took place at the location near Concord Farms off Highway 1 and the second at Mountain Mushroom Farm.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident.

At 4:40 pm, Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office's Half Moon Bay police substation by a deputy. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch moment police arrest suspect in deadly Half Moon Bay shootings

Zhao is believed to have acted alone. There is no further threat to the community.

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence," said Sheriff Christina Corpus.

A family reunification center has been set up at the IDES Hall, 735 Main St., in Half Moon Bay.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Deschler at 1-800-547-2700.

