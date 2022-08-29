Dead humpback whale spotted on beach in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A dead humpback whale washed up at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, which is just south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The whale was first reported by beachgoers around 3 p.m., says the Marine Mammal Center.

It's not clear what killed the whale but the center says it is working with other agencies -- including the California Academy of Sciences -- to perform a necropsy to determine the animal's sex, age, length and potential cause of death.

The Marine Mammal Center said it has responded to nine additional dead whale sightings since the beginning of this year, including two humpback whales.

Humpback whales are currently on the endangered species list, with only 10% of their original population remaining, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries.

A representative from the Center said that the public can play an important role in the conservation of whales by reporting sightings to its website. To report a dead whale or whale in distress, call the Center's rescue hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325).

All marine mammals are federally protected, and the public should not approach any whale, alive or dead.

