Find a piece of paradise at Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Kauai is calling! Find a piece of paradise that's not too far from the Bay Area and offers a warm welcome to all on this beautiful island.

With activities galore, fly out to the relaxing Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort for some family fun in the pristine water of Hawaii.

"When you're in Kauai, you've got sun, sand, and water," explained Dave Ball of Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort. "Beautiful Kalapaki Bay right here is a really special place. It's protected from the break wall, so we get all the waves you want, but none of the rip currents."

Safe and clean, families can enjoy a day of surfing and paddle boarding at this breathtaking beach.

After spending time riding the waves, head over to the Hokuala Ocean Course for a game of golf.

"We have the longest continuous stretch of ocean holes in all the state of Hawaii," said Hokuala's Golf Pro Kellie Hines.

Take in the stunning sights of Kauai and book your stay at Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more flight information, visit here.

Sponsored locally by Hawaiian Airlines.

