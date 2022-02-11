KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Once you are embraced by the aloha spirit and raw beauty of the islands, there's no turning back-especially at the National Tropical Botanical Garden on Kauai. The stunning landscape is sure to transport you to paradise!
The National Tropical Botanical Garden is composed of five gardens, three of which are on Kauai. The McBryde Garden is nestled in the Historic Lawa'i Valley, and it is home to the largest ex-situ collection of native Hawaiian flora in existence.
"What makes the gardens unique is that we have the largest living collection of native Hawaiian plants, as well as the largest living collection of breadfruit cultivars in the world," said Noel Dickinson, Coordinator of the Breadfruit Institute.
Breadfruit is a tropical flowering tree that yields starchy fruits. The Breadfruit Institute at the National Tropical Botanical Garden launched the Regenerative Organic Breadfruit Agroforestation Demonstration, known as "ROBA." This impactful project is addressing food insecurity and conservation.
"They say that one mature breadfruit tree can feed a family of maybe four to six people for six months," said Jon Letman of the National Tropical Botanical Garden. "And it could be prepared in many ways, from sweet to savory dishes."
For thousands of years, different cultures have used breadfruit for survival and many believe it can help end world hunger. And the National Tropical Botanical Garden continues to promote breadfruit conservation with its environmental work.
The gardens strive to enrich lives through the discovery, conservation, and education of plants. Find beauty and sustainability everywhere you turn!
For more information, visit here.
Find beauty and sustainability at Kauai's National Tropical Botanical Garden
ALOHA FRIDAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News