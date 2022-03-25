The 'Tasting Kaua'i' food tour encourages visitors to support local Hawaiian eateries

The Tasting Kaua'i food tour offers the opportunity to sample fresh cuisine from a number of local eateries.
"It's really important that we all help each other and support local. And that's what this tour especially is all about," said Kealoha Matsuda, tour guide for Tasting Kaua'i. "Not only do you get to eat great food, but you get to socialize with the owners. So, people really love this tour."
One of the stops on the tour is Kickshaws food truck, where a husband and wife team are bringing science and locally-sourced ingredients into the kitchen.
"Our menu actually changes weekly, sometimes daily, depending on what's available," explained Kickshaw co-owner Paulette Peterson. "Based on all the science that we do. We try to make it so that you hit the flavor palate on everything."
Continuing the tour, Anake's Juice Bar is another stop. Grab a loaded acai bowl at this popular spot located in the last remaining grocery store owned by a local on the entire island.
"Our most popular, we're going to have our 'Funky Monkey,'" said Roshayne Teahu of Anake's Juice Bar. "Of course, everybody loves chocolate chips, that's on top. Peanut butter, acai, banana, and strawberry in the mix. Topped with our local granola from Anahola, apple bananas from Auntie's backyard."
Cabana Bar and Grill located at Poipu Beach Athletic Club is also on the way. It's a great place to meet locals and indulge in local fare.
"I love to create have fabulous energy," said owner Kristina Colburn. "Our food is colorful, like the rainbow. And our drinks are local. And I have the most amazing staff."
For more information on the Tasting Kaua'i food tour, visit here.