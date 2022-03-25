aloha friday

The 'Tasting Kaua'i' food tour encourages visitors to support local Hawaiian eateries

EMBED <>More Videos

The 'Tasting Kaua'i' food tour highlights unique local eateries

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Hawaii is a haven for foodies with its flavorful fusions that delight and satisfy every palate. What better way to experience local cuisine than with an incredible food tour!

The Tasting Kaua'i food tour offers the opportunity to sample fresh cuisine from a number of local eateries.

"It's really important that we all help each other and support local. And that's what this tour especially is all about," said Kealoha Matsuda, tour guide for Tasting Kaua'i. "Not only do you get to eat great food, but you get to socialize with the owners. So, people really love this tour."

One of the stops on the tour is Kickshaws food truck, where a husband and wife team are bringing science and locally-sourced ingredients into the kitchen.

"Our menu actually changes weekly, sometimes daily, depending on what's available," explained Kickshaw co-owner Paulette Peterson. "Based on all the science that we do. We try to make it so that you hit the flavor palate on everything."

Continuing the tour, Anake's Juice Bar is another stop. Grab a loaded acai bowl at this popular spot located in the last remaining grocery store owned by a local on the entire island.

"Our most popular, we're going to have our 'Funky Monkey,'" said Roshayne Teahu of Anake's Juice Bar. "Of course, everybody loves chocolate chips, that's on top. Peanut butter, acai, banana, and strawberry in the mix. Topped with our local granola from Anahola, apple bananas from Auntie's backyard."

Cabana Bar and Grill located at Poipu Beach Athletic Club is also on the way. It's a great place to meet locals and indulge in local fare.

"I love to create have fabulous energy," said owner Kristina Colburn. "Our food is colorful, like the rainbow. And our drinks are local. And I have the most amazing staff."

For more information on the Tasting Kaua'i food tour, visit here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiialoha fridaytravelair traveltropical weatherairlineu.s. & worldsponsoredairplane
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALOHA FRIDAY
Kipuka Olowalu connects humans with rich Maui history
Island paradise for rescued animals
This garden holds the largest living collection of breadfruit
Nature meets adventure on this ATV excursion
TOP STORIES
Economic recovery slow in SF despite major events
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Oscars 2022 features nominees with Bay Area connections
South Bay parents plea for change after teen killed biking to school
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
Youth global climate strike taking place in SF, 500 other cities
Video shows mountain lion running past onlookers at SoCal brewery
Show More
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Will Packer shakes up the Oscars with 3 hosts, 3 styles of music & fun
Drug problem worsens in SF's Castro District
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
More TOP STORIES News