Hayward Police Shooting

Hayward police release body camera footage in officers' fatal shooting of 23-year-old man

WARNING: This video is graphic and some may find it disturbing.
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward Police have released body camera video of a fatal shooting involving officers and a person of interest in a murder investigation.

We want to warn you -- the video is graphic and some may find it disturbing.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward neighborhood, police say

"Keep your hands up!" an officer says, gun in hand. "Hands up!"

There is some yelling back and forth until the officer has the gun fully drawn, pointing it at Stoney Ramirez.

This police shooting happened on May 20 on Wildwood street in Hayward.

RELATED: Attorney files lawsuit against Vallejo, police department over killing of Sean Monterrosa

Officers say they'd been looking for Ramirez, who they described as a person of interest, when found him parked in the driveway of a home.

Investigators say the 23-year-old rammed a police vehicle several times before three officers opened fire, killing Ramirez.

No officers were injured.

You can read the full statement from Hayward Police Department here"
