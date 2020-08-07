Hayward police release body camera footage in officers' fatal shooting of 23-year-old man

Critical Incident Video and Press Release for Officer Inovled Shooting that occurred on May 20, 2020https://t.co/A2FkTAhzZZhttps://t.co/CFNF4nz2X3 pic.twitter.com/eMYAJvfUp8 — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) August 6, 2020

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward Police have released body camera video of a fatal shooting involving officers and a person of interest in a murder investigation.We want to warn you -- the video is graphic and some may find it disturbing."Keep your hands up!" an officer says, gun in hand. "Hands up!"There is some yelling back and forth until the officer has the gun fully drawn, pointing it at Stoney Ramirez.This police shooting happened on May 20 on Wildwood street in Hayward.Officers say they'd been looking for Ramirez, who they described as a person of interest, when found him parked in the driveway of a home.Investigators say the 23-year-old rammed a police vehicle several times before three officers opened fire, killing Ramirez.No officers were injured.You can read the full statement from Hayward Police Department here"