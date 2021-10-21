Education

Hayward Unified could close 9 schools in next 3 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hayward Unified could close 9 schools in the next 3 years

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday night there were a lot of upset parents in Hayward. The school district there recently announced a proposed plan that would consolidate 9 schools over the course of the next three years due to a major funding shortfall.

Hundreds of Hayward community members attended a town hall Zoom meeting about that plan that the district says would close and consolidate these 9 schools and an additional 5 according to charted plans shown during the meeting. Parents, teachers, and even students sounded off.

"One of my teachers is going to work at DoorDash and Uber and that is unacceptable," said a boy named Elmer.

RELATED: Superintendent, district staff filling in as substitutes amid Bay Area teacher shortage

But while jobs are a concern, the superintendent says that no teachers would lose their position, saying that there are major money issues that need to be addressed.

"Yes we have a budget shortfall of $14 million, even if that is addressed we have the $900 million in facility repairs we need to make, we just don't have those resources," says Hayward Unified Superintendent Matt Wayne.

School administrators referenced a graph that shows the gradual decline of students in Hayward Unified since 2005. 5,500 fewer students now attend. Parents and teachers though, not happy about a plan to close neighborhood schools. They say this move will disproportionately affect minority families in many locations.

RELATED: East Bay teacher discourages kids from in-person learning
EMBED More News Videos

Pleasanton parents are upset after some teachers appeared to dissuade their students from returning to in-person learning.



"It's an attack on our community," said one man.
"Being proposed at a time when we're still kind of dealing with all of the social emotional impact of COVID," said one mother.

"How many people can you jam in there, and how many people should you jam in there are two totally different numbers," said another mother.

"Y'all need to stop playing, y'all playing games, y'all need to just stop," said a mom.

RELATED: Bay Area school districts desperate to hire teachers amid shortage made worse by COVID-19 pandemic

"Between us and the other two schools there are a couple freeways, so what are they going to do? They can't walk! They're going to have to bus. How much does that cost? You can't get bus drivers in this day and age," says Betty Easterday who teaches physical education at Anthony Ochoa Middle School.

School officials say they are evaluating that and the other points made here so that they can vote on a finalized measure by the end of the year.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhaywardeducationparentinghaywardschool fundingschoolschool closingsschool closures
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Friends defend retired OPD captain after 'horrifying' shootout
Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt
Bay Area company creates cheapest, fastest COVID test on market
Bay Area storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week
Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Alameda County Fair ready to make changes amidst weekend rain
Show More
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured 1 on movie set
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
No code violations found at Chase Center after death, injuries
Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration on trail
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News