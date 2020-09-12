Janitors risk health on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic: 'We're saving lives every day'

Besides medical workers, no group may be more at risk than the people charged with killing germs: janitors.
"We may not be doctors, but we're saving lives every day," said Olga Miranda, President of SEIU local 87, who represents janitors in the Bay Area. "We can assure tenants and the people that we see every day, assure them that we're taking care of you."
RELATED: Can you catch COVID-19 from riding in an elevator? Experts weigh in on risks
The state of California says janitors are essential workers and now the job is more than mopping, scrubbing and sweeping.
"We had to use more disinfectant. We had to see everything is nice and disinfected. We keep distance with people and we have to use these wipes we did not use before," explained Linda Baltonado.
Baltonado works for Metro Services - the contractor that provides cleaning services at the Landmark Building on Market Street in San Francisco. She also belongs to the janitor's union.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Changing Workplace
SEIU local 87 represents 5,000 janitors who belong to the Service Employees International Union in San Francisco.
Cleaning is a tough job in normal times. But, in the COVID-19 era, keeping it means applying and re-applying disinfectant to surfaces people touch repeatedly.
"It's exhausting mentally, it's just not an easy task," said Miranda of Local 87.
MIranda says her members run into some of the same problems as doctors and other essential workers when it comes to PPE - and some of the same dangers.
She says nine union members have died from COVID-19.
RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to
"There's uncertainty there, you know, about not knowing whether I'm bringing it home or taking it to work," said Marcos Aranda, member of Local 87.
Aranda testified before a congressional subcommittee in May about the stress of first being out of work and then called back as an essential worker.
He told me about the additional stress of being exposed to COVID-19 by a co-worker. The co-worker tested positive, but thankfully Marcos did not.
RELATED: COVID-19 commuting: Traffic getting closer to pre-shutdown levels, but peak periods are shifting
It's clear that from this point on, janitors will be judged less by how well they clean up dirt that you can see and more by how well they kill the germs you can't.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic