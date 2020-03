Coronavirus: First Friday in the life of shelter-in-place across San Francisco Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In an unprecedented move on March 16, six Bay Area counties decided to order a shelter in place, advising more than a million people to stay at home and avoid any non-essential travel.Just days later on March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would order a statewide stay-at-home for more than 40 million people. As we watched this all unfold, our daily lives changed drastically. From fewer cars on the roads to local parks looking like ghost towns and birthday songs having to be sung from afar.But as life shifted in just a matter of days, the San Francisco Bay Area took its creativity -- communities came together either virtually, or at a socially safe distance.Many areas in the East Bay that are normally jammed with workers and residents have turned into virtual ghost towns.ABC7 News Community Journalist toured Walnut Creek, Concord, Oakland and Hayward to find not many people or cars were on the road. See what the East Bay looked like on Friday here:Watch the video in the media player above for a look at what ABC7 News found on the first Friday of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.