Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus spreads, you may notice many people around the Bay Area and country are wearing masks while others are not.

How do you know if you should be wearing one? What is the best practice for these stressful times?

ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze spoke with Distinguished Research Scientist Jeremy Howard from the University of San Francisco to help answer these questions.

You can watch the full interview in the video posted above.

