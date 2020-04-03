Coronavirus

Coronavirus Response: Safeway implementing 'one-way' shopping aisles at Bay Area stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Your trip through the grocery store may look a little different these days thanks to new precautionary measures at Safeway stores in the Bay Area. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers will now be required to walk in one direction through grocery aisles and remain two carts apart from other shoppers.

Stores have installed floor decals showing which direction shoppers are allowed to walk on each aisle.

This image shows one-way shopping aisles at Safeway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This image shows one-way shopping aisles at Safeway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safeway


"Safeway is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities, and to ensure our customers have access to the essential goods they need at this critical time," a store spokesperson told ABC7 in a statement Friday.

In addition to one-way aisles and social distancing measures, stores have also installed Plexiglas barriers at check stands to limit contact between employees and customers.

Safeway employees are also required to wash their hands every hour, the store spokesperson said.

RELATED: Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside

These precautions are becoming the new normal in the U.S. as federal, state and local officials encourage social distancing, isolation, hygiene and shelter precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safeway has 240 locations in California.

The grocery store chain is not the only retailer implementing strict health guidelines due to the virus.

On Friday, Target announced it would be metering the number of customers inside stores at a time and providing employees with masks and gloves.

Walmart announced similar protocol, allowing five customers to every 1,000 square-feet of shopping space.

Floor markers inside Walmart, similar to Safeway, will guide shoppers where to walk.

The retailers' efforts are aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosafewayillnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakgrocery storecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Diaries: New normal of living in Bay Area
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
WH rolls out small business lending program, some struggle to apply
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 13 new deaths, 534 new cases
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News