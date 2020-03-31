Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: New model predicts when deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day will come around April 25.

RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The model suggests the state will see 100 deaths related to COVID-19 every day starting on April 25, before the death rate slowly starts to decline at the beginning of May.

The model also projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that at "peak resource use," currently projected for April 26, California hospitals will need 10,468 beds, 1,564 ICU beds and 1,252 ventilators. If those projections turn out to be correct, California will not have any shortage of hospital beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand.

RELATED: Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

The situation is much more dire in New York, predicts IHME. The model suggest New York state will reach its peak death rate in just 10 days, hitting nearly 800 deaths per day starting April 10. According to the research group, New York will far surpass its hospital bed and ICU bed capacity.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Monday morning, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
East Bay pop-up lab to improve speed of COVID-19 test results
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
San Rafael photographer captures snapshots of COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Cellphone data shows who is following Bay Area shelter-in-place orders
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September: company
Coronavirus: Roots of Peace CEO calling for more protective gear for healthcare workers
Coronavirus Impact: Food programs see sudden rise in demand, costs
More TOP STORIES News