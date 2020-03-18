Coronavirus closures: SF mayor, families react after Newsom says schools likely closed for rest of year

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a press conference Tuesday evening, Governor Newsom announced that students are likely not going back to school in April, as originally planned for most districts, which closed last week to reduce the spread of coronavirus."I would plan and assume that it's unlikely that many schools, few if any, will open before the summer break," said Gov. Newsom."I think that the Governor is being realistic about what we need to prepare for," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.Mayor Breed supported Newsom's declaration, calling the threat of coronavirus "significant"."This is not something that we think based on the science, based on the data, based on working with our healthcare expert, that we think is just going to blow over like a cold or a flu," said Mayor Breed.Anna Hernandez works in a Taqueria in the Mission District.She's not sure how she's going to continue working, if she has to supervise her 4th-grade son, while he's out of school for months.In Spanish, Hernandez said, "it's too difficult for me.""It's scary," said Holly Hogan, a second-grader at Miraloma Elementary, an SFUSD school.Like most students right now, Holly's parents are helping her learn at home, but there is something they can't replicate outside the classroom."I miss my friends a lot.""I'm fortunate enough that I can take her to work with me because I work as a nanny and they're accepting that I can take her with me," said Anita Hogan,Holly's mother, who added, "I just worry about everybody else and what this is going to do to the economy and these kids. I mean she hasn't finished out second grade, and us as parents we have to be able to work and prepare them for the next year as well. I just think it's crazy!"State Superintendent Tony Thurmond voiced his support for the Governor's guidance and said he is working with the California Department of Education and the Governor's office to address the concerns of teachers, administrators and parents."It is imperative that we exhaust all efforts to minimize the disruptive impact a school closure can have on our students and their families," said Thurmond. "Child care, educational options, meal service, and providing support to our students with disabilities are all issues that our school communities are grappling with right now. I am pleased that the Governor provided the necessary answers and solutions that our LEAs need to move forward as they continue to support and serve students throughout the state."