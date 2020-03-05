Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Starbucks announces a pause on reusable personal cups

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the confirmed cases of Coronavirus continues to grow, so does the list of changes that businesses have to make to combat the virus.

The latest: Starbucks coffee.

Today, the coffee chain announced five changes that the company is making as a result of the Coronavirus.

On the list is the pausing of personal cups and "for here" ware in all Starbucks stores.

ABC7 News took to the streets of the Bay Area to see if the new rule has been implemented on March 4, 2020.

We visited the Starbucks locations on Battery Street and Pacific Ave and Jackson Street and Davis Court in San Francisco and the Starbucks on Santa Teresa Boulevard and Snell Avenue in San Jose, Calif.

All three locations were still accepting the personal cups at the times that we arrived.

However, the President and EVP of U.S. company-operated business and Canada for Starbucks, Rossann Williams, said in her letter to stakeholders that the health and well-being of their customers and partners are their highest priority and the use of these cups will be "paused.

It is worth noting that customers will still receive the discount to anyone who brings in their personal cup or asks for "for here" ware.

With guidance from the CDC and local health authorities, Starbucks also announced that they have increased cleaning and sanitizing in their company-operated stores to prevent the spread of germs and the Coronavirus.

"We'll continue to do what is right for our customers and partners," the statement from Williams said. "Our hope - as always - is that after this is over partners will look back and say, 'I can't believe I work for a company that cared so much for me, my family and my community'."

Stay with ABC7 News as we bring you the latest on the Coronavirus outbreak.

