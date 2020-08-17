fire

Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa County, 0% contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire that erupted in Napa County this morning has burned approximately 2,500 acres, and is 0% contained, Cal Fire officials said.



The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello, Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road and All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

Evacuation warnings are issued for the following areas: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road closures in area (includes Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128).

Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church.

RELATED: Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County quickly grow

The region was struck by a series of lightning strikes this morning, but officials have not released details on how the blaze started.

Firefighters say the blaze started around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. Road closures in the area include: Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128.

Stay with ABC7 News on updates on this developing story.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.
