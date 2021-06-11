high school

CA high school senior accepted into more than 20 top universities, offered $2.4M in scholarships

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school senior from Salinas is living proof that hard work does pay off.

Jorge Marquez Sanchez has been accepted into more than 20 of the nation's top universities including Stanford, Yale and UCLA.

He was also offered $2.4 million in scholarships.

Marquez Sanchez will graduate as the Valedictorian of his high school class after a year that he says was unbelievably tough.

"I think many people underestimate how difficult it was. It was difficult having WiFi problems sometimes, um, not having, uh, help right away when you need it," he said.

He is headed to Harvard in the fall.

