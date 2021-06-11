CA high school senior accepted into more than 20 top universities, offered $2.4M in scholarships

Jorge Marquez Sanchez has been accepted into more than 20 of the nation's top universities including Stanford, Yale and UCLA.
RELATED: ABC7 Salutes 6 outstanding San Francisco high school seniors
He was also offered $2.4 million in scholarships.
Marquez Sanchez will graduate as the Valedictorian of his high school class after a year that he says was unbelievably tough.
RELATED: California student earns college degree before even graduating from high school
"I think many people underestimate how difficult it was. It was difficult having WiFi problems sometimes, um, not having, uh, help right away when you need it," he said.
He is headed to Harvard in the fall.