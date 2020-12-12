Bay Area preschools collect donations for families in need this holiday season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8510098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kids' Christmas wishes for Santa are looking a bit different this year with the pandemic, but the USPS is making it easier for those wishes to come true by going digital with their Operation Santa.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- This is the stuff that makes even the biggest Grinch crack a smile. Friday is "Pajama Jam" day-a party with a purpose at Action Day Primary Plus in the South Bay.The 10 Bay Area Action Day Primary schools are collecting hundreds of pairs of pajamas for families who could use some help this holiday season."This isn't her normal day, so she's here in her pajamas nice and cozy and ready for the festivities," said parent Karen Rowe.Rowe's daughter along with other preschoolers and kindergarteners were decked out in their most comfy pajamas ready for the day's lesson: the power of giving back."(We're) teaching them gratitude right now. They're all aware of the crazy times of COVID and everything, so we're teaching them that during these crazy times we're all here for each other still and we can still give back," said Alyssa Contreras, Director of Action Day Primary Plus in Campbell.The PJs collected throughout the week are going to LifeMoves, a Silicon Valley nonprofit supporting families facing homelessness."When you have something, you need to share your things," said Jessica Labrador, a parent at the school.The Campbell location has already collected 70 pairs of PJs. The network of preschools has a goal of collecting 500 pairs of pajamas for the nonprofit.This donation drive is bringing hope to families in need and a smile to the kids here, too."We are far away from our family so we're excited she can at least get some festivities here," said Rowe.