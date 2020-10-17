voting

Former Houston police sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies

HOUSTON, Texas -- A former Houston police sergeant passed away recently after a life of service.

But he made sure he wouldn't leave this world without casting one more vote.

A picture of Sgt. John Pohlman, his wife and his mail-in ballot for the 2020 election was taken from the hospital where he was treated for a lung ailment.

According to his wife Lenora Pohlman, the proud former HPD officer asked his wife to bring the ballot to the hospital, insistent on filling it out.

He asked her to take a picture so everyone could see it.

ABC13 photojournalist Charles Fisher spoke with Lenora about Sergeant John's career that spanned nearly five decades in HPD. In the video above, Lenora also gave insight into her husband's dying wish to fulfill his democratic duty.
