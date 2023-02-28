Hundreds of students from the Irvine Unified School District returned home Monday after getting snowed in over the weekend due to the winter storm.

SoCal students return home after getting snowed in at science camps in San Bernardino Mountains

IRVINE, Calif. -- Hundreds of students from the Irvine Unified School District were able to return home on Monday after getting snowed in at science camps in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Students left for the camps last Tuesday and were supposed to return Friday, but mother nature had other plans.

The students were left stranded over the weekend, leaving their worried loved ones at lower elevations hoping crews could get the children home as soon as possible.

In video taken Monday, students can be seen smiling as they hopped off their buses to be greeted by their loved ones.

The students were staying at either Pali Adventure Camp in Running Springs or Thousand Pines Camp in Crestline.

There were about 600 students trapped in total.