jeopardy

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider of Oakland reveals pick for permanent show host

EMBED <>More Videos

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider reveals pick for permanent host

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has picked a familiar face as the person she's backing to become the game show's permanent host.

In an interview on CNN's Reliable Sources, the Oakland native said current fill-in host Ken Jennings should continue with his hosting duties permanently.

"I can't say enough about him," Schneider told CNN's Brian Stelter.

Schneider became a permanent fixture on the show in her own right, making history on the show, finishing with 40-consecutive wins and more than $1.3 million in winnings. Her streak is now second-longest in the show's history, behind none other than Jennings, who had 79 straight wins.

RELATED: Report: Oakland's Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'

While it may not have seemed like it at first, Schneider said she grew fond of Jennings' potential during her run.

"I didn't necessarily think that before going into this, because yes, he was a great champion but this was a different skillset," said Schneider in her interview. "But you can see the work that he put into it and I just thought he did a really great job".

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' super champ and Oakland resident Amy Schneider recognized at Warriors game
EMBED More News Videos

"Jeopardy!" super champ and Oakland resident Amy Schneider was invited to her first Warriors game at the team's new digs in San Francisco.



Schneider is also now the best woman to ever play the game and the first openly trans person to make it to the 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandentertainmentgamesu.s. & worldfun stuffjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Oakland's own Amy Schneider reflects on historic 'Jeopardy!' run
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium
'Jeopardy!' super champ Amy Schneider challenged to trivia on ABC7
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
49ers fans come down hard on Jimmy Garoppolo after loss to Rams
SF to lift mask rule for offices and gyms as COVID cases fall
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
Hundreds rally in SF calling to end anti-Asian hate crimes
COVID-19 updates: Moderna gets full FDA approval for vaccine
EXCLUSIVE: Asian man punched in eye, racially abused in SF
Show More
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
Jimmy Garoppolo, facing uncertain future with San Francisco 49ers, ...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
More TOP STORIES News