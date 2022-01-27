jeopardy

Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium, LGBTQ community talks representation

Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland's own Amy Schneider is leaving "Jeopardy!" far from empty-handed.

The engineering manager has the second-most consecutive wins of all time. She is one of only four people to have surpassed $1 million in regular-season winnings. Schneider is the best woman to ever play the game and the first openly transgender person to make it to the Tournament of Champions.

Beyond that, her accomplishments are reaching far past the podium.

SF Pride President Carolyn Wysinger told ABC7 News, "It's such a long-running historical, cultural show, and to have trans representation winning 40 games, it says so much."

Wysinger said it's important to also think about viewers.

"I'm not going to call out the proposed demographics of 'Jeopardy!,' but just think who probably watches 'Jeopardy!,'" she said. "And now that they've seen her for 40-some episodes, they might have now changed their opinions and views on our transgender community."

She said Schneider's run really amplifies LGBTQ representation, and lets the younger generation know that anything is possible.

"You can be the smartest person in the world and win all this money on 'Jeopardy!' just by being who you are," Wysinger added. "And do it authentically and unashamed. And so it gives them the courage to continue to be who they are and not what someone else says they have to be."

"Jeopardy!" super champ Amy Schneider joined ABC7 to talk about being the "first" of many, and opening doors for those who are underrepresented.



Back in the Bay Area, Schneider shared a cellphone message with ABC7 News.

"Hi everybody, it's Amy Schneider," she started. "I just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone around here, everyone in the Bay for just giving me so much love and support on this this crazy Jeopardy! ride."

"And just so proud to have been out there representing Oakland. Best city in the world. Thank you so much," Schneider said.

In a thread of tweets after Wednesday's show, Schneider hinted at her future plans, saying she is in talks about writing a book and has some other potential projects coming along.

