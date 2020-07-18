With Authority Podcast

Voice of San Francisco Giants, Jon Miller, previews 2020 MLB season -- 'With Authority'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coronavirus pandemic has you missing baseball? Well, it's almost back!

As we approach Major League Baseball's opening day, the "Voice of the Giants" Jon Miller joined the "With Authority" podcast to preview the 2020 season.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster and masterful storyteller tells us what it will be like to broadcast without fans.

He also gave us a taste of his world famous impressions.

Did you know, he's also Instagram-savvy? We talk about how social media has played a big role in connecting him to his fans AND the best IG pages to follow.

Also, Jon takes you behind the scenes of his famous "Adios Pelota" call and how Buster Posey and Hunter Pence became such "good friends."



